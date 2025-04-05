Comets Tame Bruins, Win 6-4

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - On a night where the Utica Comets honored local firefighters, they stepped onto the ice wearing specialty jerseys in celebration of the night's events. Dropping the puck against the Providence Bruins, the Comets carried a four-game winning streak into the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night. While the Comets allowed the first goal of the game, they fought hard to carry a lead into the final period of regulation where added three quick goals to eventually skate away with the victory by a 6-4 score. The win marked the second time this season the team won five games in a row.

The Bruins scored first on an odd-man rush that was finished by Joesph Abate against Comets goalie, Nico Daws at 6:10 putting Utica down 1-0. Colton White tied the game on the powerplay after shoveling the rebound on Max Willman's shot at 14:56 that beat Providence netminder, Nolan Maier. It was White's third goal of the season. Willman added a goal to give Utica a 2-1 lead at 5:18 in the second period scoring a goal in three straight games.

During the third period, the Comets score three quick goals to give them all the cushion they'd need. The first goal scored by Nathan Legare on a wrist shot for his 17 of the year at 3:22. It was followed up on the next shift by a goal from Brian Halonen and his team leading 24th of the season at 4:27. The Comets weren't done and it was captain Ryan Schmelzer scoring his career high 20th goal of the year at 6:18. The Bruins received two goals from Abate at 11:54 and Jake Schmaltz at 14:00 bringing the game a little closer to a 5-3 score. But, Willman added an empty net goal with 64 seconds to give Utica a 6-3 lead. Dalton Bancroft added a goal late in the game but the Comets skated away with the win by a 6-4 score.

Tickets: The Comets are back in action Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. For more information on how you can be at the games and support our local heroes, please visit www.uticacomets.com or empirestatetix.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.