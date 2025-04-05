P-Bruins Topped by Comets

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Utica Comets 6-4 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Forward Joey Abate netted two goals in the contest. Brett Harrison and Ty Gallgher each recorded two assists.

How It Happened

On a 2-on-1 rush, Harrison zipped a pass over to Abate cutting towards the left post, where he dragged the puck across the crease and flipped a shot into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:50 remaining in the first period. Gallagher received a secondary assist. Colton White collected a rebound at the right post and tucked it across the goal line for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:04 to play in the first frame. While on an odd-man rush, Max Willman walked the puck to the right faceoff dot and fired a shot into the far corner of the net, giving the Comets a 2-1 lead with 14:42 left in the second period. Nathan Légaré snapped a shot from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Utica lead to 3-1 with 16:38 remaining in the third period. Just 1:05 later, Brian Halonen flung a backhand from just above the crease inside the left post, giving the Comets a 4-1 lead. Ryan Schmelzer flipped a shot past the goaltender's glove from above the blue paint, extending the Utica lead to 5-1 with 13:42 to play in the third frame. Harrison slung a pass from the corner to Abate in the slot, where he one-timed a shot under the goaltender's pads, cutting the Comets' lead to 5-2 with 8:06 left in the third period. Frederic Brunet skated the puck up the middle of the ice and across the blue line, before sending a pass to Jake Schmaltz in the left circle, where he snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, shrinking the Comets' lead to 5-3 with 6:00 remaining in the third period. Gallagher received a secondary assist. Willman scored on the empty net to make it 6-3 with 1:04 left in the final frame. With 47 seconds to play, Dalton Bancroft flipped in a loose puck from the left post, cutting the Utica lead to 6-4.

Stats

Schmaltz and Bancroft netted their first professional goals. Abate notched his first career multi-goal game. Goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 19 of 24 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 24 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Providence Bruins fall to 37-23-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, April 6 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.

