Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-0 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-21-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Hunter McKown scored quickly just 36 seconds into the game off a feed from Roman Ahcan to give the Monsters an early lead. McKown added a second tally at 6:11 on the power play with helpers from Gavin Brindley and Samuel Knazko doubling Cleveland's lead to 2-0 heading into the first intermission. Following a scoreless second period, Brindley put home a marker at 13:35 of the third period assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Dylan Gambrell bringing the final score to 3-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov stopped 21 shots in defeat.
The Monsters continue the homestand when the Grand Rapids Griffins visit at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, NHL Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 1 - - 3 WBS 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf WBS 23 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 23 0 20-11-6 WBS Murashov L 21 3 11-2-0 Cleveland Record: 33-22-5-6, 4th North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 37-21-7-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Admirals Edge Stars in Weekend Opener - Texas Stars
- Limoges Lifts Bears to 3-2 OT Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Sens Fall 4-0 in Rochester Rematch - Belleville Senators
- Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Drop High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 to the Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores Late, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Shut Out by Greaves in Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Topped by Comets - Providence Bruins
- Comets Tame Bruins, Win 6-4 - Utica Comets
- Bob Kaser Wins 11th Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Put That in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Brouillard Strikes Twice as Firebirds Down Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose Earn Point in OT Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Early Deficit Dooms Reign - Ontario Reign
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Past Moose 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Assign Muggli to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Thunderbirds, Game #68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Mighty Oaks Host Griffins for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears for Weekend Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Blast Away But Hershey Hangs On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins
- Ahcan's Hat Trick Leads Pierogies to 7-1 Win Over Penguins
- Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend
- Monsters Sign Pair of Players to Amateur Tryout Contracts
- Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars