Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-0 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-21-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hunter McKown scored quickly just 36 seconds into the game off a feed from Roman Ahcan to give the Monsters an early lead. McKown added a second tally at 6:11 on the power play with helpers from Gavin Brindley and Samuel Knazko doubling Cleveland's lead to 2-0 heading into the first intermission. Following a scoreless second period, Brindley put home a marker at 13:35 of the third period assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Dylan Gambrell bringing the final score to 3-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov stopped 21 shots in defeat.

The Monsters continue the homestand when the Grand Rapids Griffins visit at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, NHL Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 1 - - 3 WBS 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf WBS 23 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 23 0 20-11-6 WBS Murashov L 21 3 11-2-0 Cleveland Record: 33-22-5-6, 4th North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 37-21-7-1, 3rd Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.