Admirals Edge Stars in Weekend Opener

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a 2-1 decision to the Milwaukee Admirals in the first game of their two-game weekend series on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A capacity crowd of 6,778 attended the game, giving the Stars their 12th sellout of the season.

Ryan Ufko opened the scoring 16 minutes into the game, ripping a shot from the top of the slot over the glove of Magnus Hellberg to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead after the first period.

After two scoreless periods for the Stars, Anthony Romano tied the game 1:16 into the final frame, knocking in a goal after Cameron Hughes found him with a pass from the right-wing corner. Just over four minutes later, on the power play, Ozzy Wiesblatt set up Grigori Denisenko at the bottom of the right circle, where he shoveled it home to put the Admirals back in front for good.

Hellberg stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Matt Murray turned away 31 of 32 shots to earn the win for the Admirals.

The Stars will look to rebound Sunday when they host the Admirals for their final regular-season matchup. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

