Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3)

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #40 Morgan MacPhee, #71 Brody Sutter

Linespeople: #74 Eric Anderson, #14 Jett Larson

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) return to the ice Saturday night to open a crucial two-game set against the Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3) at Tucson Arena. It's the second-to-last home series of the regular season for Tucson, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MST on Saturday and a Sunday matinee finale at 4 p.m.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, this series has major playoff implications. The Roadrunners currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 67 points- just one ahead of Bakersfield. The winner of Saturday's tilt will claim control of that final postseason berth.

Saturday marks the seventh of eight regular-season meetings between the division rivals. Tucson took the first four matchups but has dropped the last two- both 3-2 losses in Bakersfield, including the most recent meeting on March 29.

Since that defeat, the Roadrunners have split a mid-week series against the Calgary Wranglers, winning 3-2 on Tuesday and falling 4-3 on Wednesday- both one-goal decisions. Bakersfield, meanwhile, fell 2-1 to Abbotsford on Tuesday but has won two of its last three overall.

Three Things:

Juggernaut Line Delivers

The juggernaut line of Curtis Douglas, Travis Barron, and Hunter Drew has set the tone for Tucson all season and made their presence felt once again in Wednesday's tight contest against Calgary. The line contributed to every Roadrunners goal, with all three skaters logging multiple points. Barron led the charge with a goal and two assists for his first three-point game of the year and third multi-point night. Drew picked up his seventh multi-point outing of the season, with a goal and an assist, ranking third on the team, while Douglas also added a goal and an assist, giving him three goals and four points over his last three home games. Douglas has been especially dominant on home ice, posting six goals and seven points in his last six games at Tucson Arena. Du and Szu Holding it Down

Tucson's young defensive core has quietly been one of the team's most consistent assets this season, and that reliability was on full display in the Calgary series. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda assisted on Barron's first-period tally, giving him 22 helpers and 26 total points- good for second and third among Tucson defensemen. Duda also ranks second on the team in assists overall. Sophomore defenseman Max Szuber extended his home point streak to five games with an assist on Drew's second-period goal. Over that stretch, the second-year blue-liner has notched seven points (1G, 6A), including six assists in his last four games in front of the home crowd. He's now recorded an assist in back-to-back games, as he continues to drive offense from the back end. Stauber Undefeated vs. Condors

Jaxson Stauber has had Bakersfield's number this season, posting a spotless 3-0 record in the series. In those three wins, he's kept the Condors in check, allowing more than two goals just once. The 25-year-old goaltender recently started both games of Tucson's series against Calgary- his first time doing so this year- and earned a split. Despite a narrow loss on Wednesday, Stauber turned in a 29-save performance, including 18 stops in a busy opening frame. He's now won two of his last three starts and continues to give Tucson steady play between the pipes.

What's the Word?

"It's a must-win. Everyone knows what's ahead here and what these games will do for our group moving forward. Like I said, it's a must-win and we'll just go from there-one game at a time"

Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew on his message to the locker room ahead of the Bakersfield series

Number to Know:

300 - Two Roadrunners are on the brink of milestone moments heading into Saturday's pivotal matchup. Barron is set to skate in his 300th career AHL game after bringing veteran leadership and grit to Tucson's forward group over the last four seasons. The Roadrunners alternate captain has eight goals and 19 points on the year, and is eyeing his second consecutive 20-point season.

On the blue line, Robbie Russo sits just one point shy of 300 career points. He's reached the 30-point mark for the second straight campaign and continues to lead all Tucson defensemen in both assists (27) and points (30).

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.