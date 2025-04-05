Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2, in Shootout

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Szturc vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Christian Bonin)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Toronto Marlies, 3-2, in a four-round shootout tonight at the Cola-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch advance to 33-21-8-4 on the season and finish the six-game season series against Toronto with a 4-1-1-0 record.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 22-of-24 shots and 4-of-4 shootout attempts. Matt Murray turned aside 29-of-31 shots and 3-of-4 shootout attempts in net for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The Marlies were first on the board 4:36 into the opening period. Logan Shaw picked up a rebound that popped out into the low slot and lifted it to the top left corner of the net. The Crunch knotted the score with 7:50 remaining in the first frame. Tristan Allard sent the puck from the left boards to Dylan Duke who skated across the front of the crease and sent it in off his backhand. Toronto regained a one-goal lead in the final minute of the period when a pass was sent behind the net for Ryan Reaves to stuff in from next to the post.

Just 2:16 into the middle frame, the Crunch evened the score, 2-2. Daniel Walcott fired a shot from the top of the right circle that trickled through the five-hole of Murray.

The teams remained tied through the third period and overtime frame and went to a shootout. Gabriel Szturc scored the game-winner in the fourth round.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Utica to face off against the Comets.

Crunchables: Lucas Mercuri made his pro debut tonight...Max Crozier has a five-game points streak (5a).

