Brouillard Strikes Twice as Firebirds Down Silver Knights

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum by the final score of 3-1. Nik Brouillard scored twice in the first period to help the Firebirds pick up their 36th win of the season and lower their magic number to clinch a postseason berth down to one.

HIGHLIGHTS

Henderson scored the game's first goal as Jonas Røndbjerg deked his way past Nikke Kokko to make it 1-0 at 15:08 of the first period.

Coachella Valley evened the score on a Nik Brouillard shot from the left circle leaked through goaltender Carl Lindbom. The goal was Brouillard's sixth of the season at 17:52 and was assisted by Ryan Winterton and Charlie Wright.

Brouillard struck again 38 seconds later. Brandon Biro and Ben Meyers set up a pretty passing play and found Brouillard at the back post for his second of the game.

The Firebirds extended their lead late in the second period on David Goyette's sixth of the season. Max Lajoie and Mitchell Stephens moved the puck to Goyette who ripped home the puck from the slot at 18:32.

No goals were scored in the third period.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped 18 of 19 shots to improve his record to 19-9-1. Kokko has now held his opponents to two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine games.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Firebirds outshot the Silver Knights 21-19. Coachella Valley has now outshot their opponents in 12 consecutive games.

Note: Tonight's game was the first in the AHL for forward Oscar Mølgaard, the second-round pick of the Seattle Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

