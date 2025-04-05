Moose Earn Point in OT Loss

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (23-38-3-3) faced the Chicago Wolves (34-28-4-0) on Saturday at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss to Laval on Wednesday.

The Moose got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Dominic Toninato started things out with a cross-ice pass to find Isaak Phillips sneaking in from the point. Phillips snapped his shot past a lunging Dustin Tokarski for the opening tally. Just moments later, Danny Zhilkin opened up Dylan Anhorn with another cross-zone feed, but Anhorn sauced the puck over to a wide-open Brad Lambert for a tap-in tally. Manitoba carried the 2-0 edge into the first intermission. Thomas Milic stopped all seven shots he faced, while Tokarski made six saves.

The Wolves fired back in the second period as Chicago struck twice on the power play in the first seven minutes. Bradly Nadeau got the visitors on the board with a one-timer from the circle 3:22 into the period. Then Domenick Fensore's shot through traffic found the top of the net minutes later. The game sat tied 2-2 until late in the period when Josiah Slavin was able to bank a shot into the net from below the goal line for a 3-2 Chicago edge. Milic made 12 saves in the period, while Tokarski foiled the six shots he faced.

The Moose bounced back in the third with a pile of early chances but couldn't find a way to score. Chicago then had an opportunity to put the game away with a five-on-three power play, but Manitoba got the kill and quickly turned the tables. Just as the penalties expired, Toninato broke down the ice and was stopped by Tokarski, but C.J. Suess followed up with a backhand finish to tie the game 3-3 midway through the period. Both sides had a late power play but couldn't forge ahead in regulation.

Manitoba's Fabian Wagner had the best early chance in overtime, but Tokarski made a great pad stop. The Chicago power play was granted its eighth chance to work in the contest and made good on the opportunity. Ty Smith launched the winner past a screened Milic, sending Chicago to the 4-3 overtime victory.

Quotable

Moose forward Danny Zhilkin (click for full interview)

"Huge from the crowd today. It was a great showing from them. They were loud as well as into the game. After that goal (C.J. Suess) scored, I got chills because it was so loud. Great crowd."

Statbook

C.J. Suess (1G) became the 11th player in franchise history to appear in 300 games with the Moose.

Dominic Toninato (2A) set a new career high with his 17th assist of the season and matched his career high of 35 points (18G, 17A).

Elias Salomonsson (1A) is the first Moose defenceman to record 20 assists this season.

Danny Zhilkin (1A) set a new career high with his eighth point (3G, 5A) on the campaign.

What's Next?

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves for a rematch tomorrow afternoon for the Autism Acceptance game. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

