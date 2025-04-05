IceHogs Drop High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 to the Griffins
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs had a comeback come up short on Saturday night inside the BMO Center, falling 7-5 to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Zach Sanford recorded a hat trick in the losing effort, including two goals in the 3rd period.
The Griffins opened the scoring for the second-straight night with an individual effort from Amadeus Lombardi. He picked up the puck at swung into the zone before deking to his forehand.
In the middle frame, Grand Rapids extended the lead to 2-0 with an Austin Watson goal in front of the net. Rockford got on the board at 6:43 of the 2nd thanks to Sanford's 16th of the season. The forward cleaned up a rebound off a Cavan Fitzgerald blast.
Minutes later, the Griffins regained the two-goal lead. After extended zone time in the Rockford end, Antti Tuomisto rocketed a shot through traffic from the blue line.
Jalen Luypen snuck in shorthanded at the start of the 3rd period and cut into the deficit, 3-2. The Griffins immediately responded on the remainder of their power play with Lombardi's second of the night.
On the man-advantage, Zach Sanford deflected in a Gerry Mayhew pass to bring Rockford back within one goal, 4-3.
Grand Rapids pounced for two quick ones to balloon the lead to 6-3. Emmitt Finnie beat Drew Commesso to the far side with a wrist shot, then Dominik Shine gathered in a rebound and chipped it into a wide-open net.
Rockford continued to rally and almost finished off the comeback. Gavin Hayes brought the IceHogs back 6-4 with a snipe of the shoulder of Jack Campbell. Sanford recorded the hat trick with his third of the night and with the Rockford net empty.
With the Rockford net empty again, Watson put the game on ice with the 7-5 goal in the waning moments.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7pm CT.
