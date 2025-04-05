Hat Trick from Helenius, Another Shutout from Levi Lead Amerks to 4-0 Win

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Belleville, ON) - After being shut out Friday, the Rochester Americans flipped the script a night later, playing role reversal on the Belleville Senators with a 4-0 win in Saturday's rematch at CAA Arena.

A pair of big-time Sabres prospects led the way Saturday, with Konsta Helenius netting a natural hat trick to post his first three-goal game as a pro in North America and Devon Levi stopping all 27 shots he faced to record his league-leading seventh shutout of the season.

Aside from that duo, Riley Fiddler-Schultz netted what turned out to be the game-winning-goal on a power-play in the opening minute of the contest. He added an assist later in the night to join Helenius, Kale Clague (0+2), and Brett Murray (0+2) with multi-point outings.

The Amerks improved to 41-19-4-3 on the season, and by reaching 89 points, Rochester secured exclusion from the play-in round that kicks off the Calder Cup Playoffs as they can now finish no worse than third in the North Division. An Amerks win came at a cost for Belleville, who dropped to 31-26-4-5 on the season, now sitting six points out of playoff positioning with five games remaining.

FIRST PERIOD

After being shut out the night prior, Rochester stopped Belleville's Leevi Meriläinen of thinking lightning would strike twice, as Fiddler-Schultz converted 38 seconds into the game.

While on the power-play after an early call against the Senators, Fiddler-Schultz stood in front of the goal, redirecting a one-time blast from Clague at the center of the blueline, gaining Rochester its first goal of the weekend in Belleville.

Helenius doubled the lead with another power-play goal for the Amerks. Buffalo's first-round pick from last year's draft fired a wrist shot through from the right circle for his 10th goal of the season, making it 2-0.

Levi was masterful as always, making 13 stops in the first, including a breakaway from Cole Reinhardt, who tried to deke through Levi, but the second-year pro went into the splits to extend the leg across the post and keeping the puck out.

SECOND PERIOD

The Amerks played to their strengths, attacking in transition and suppressing the opposition with an aggressive neutral zone forecheck. The result was an 11-5 shot advantage in the middle period, capped off with a late goal from Helenius for his second of the night.

Murray twirled the puck out to center from his own end, flipping it to Fiddler-Schultz, who pivoted with a nice move entering the Senators' zone. Fiddler-Schultz drove toward the net from the left side, then dished the puck across to Helenius crashing the net, shelving the puck to the top corner for the 3-0 lead with 1:16 to go in the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Helenius finished the job late in the final minute.

With Belleville's net empty, Murray forced the puck ahead out to center for Helenius to gather and toss into the vacant goal, registering his first career hat trick in North America to make it 4-0. The goal also completed a natural hat trick for Helenius, who jumps to 12 goals on the season.

Rochester's defensive effort limited Belleville to nine shots in the third, with the bulk coming from perimeter opportunities, allowing Levi to secure his seventh shutout of the season.

STARS AND STRIPES

The Amerks have posted their highest point totals (89) since the 2018-19 season when the team reached 99 ... Helenius leads the season series against Belleville with 12 points (5+7) through seven games ... Five of his six multi-point games as an Amerk have come against the Senators ... Levi is one shutout away from tying the Amerks single-season record for most shutouts in a season with eight, set by Ryan Miller in the 2004-05 season.

UP NEXT

The Amerks and Sens meet for a third straight game come Wednesday, April 9 at Blue Cross Arena, marking the end of their eight-game season series. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

BEL: None

ROC: R. Fiddler-Schultz (11-PPG/GWG), K. Helenius (10-PPG, 11, 12-EN)

Goaltenders

BEL: L. Meriläinen - 29/32 (L)

ROC: D. Levi - 27/27 (W)

Shots

BEL: 27

ROC: 33

Special Teams

BEL: PP (0/3) | PK (2/4)

ROC: PP (2/4) | PK (3/3)

