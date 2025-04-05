Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears host the Hartford Wolf Pack for the first of two head-to-head matchups at GIANT Center this weekend.

Hershey Bears (40-18-6-1) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (27-30-6-2)

April 5, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jack Young (24), Samuel Heidemann (60)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotion:

Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway - The first 6,000 fans will receive a luggage tag, courtesy of Harrisburg International Airport.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened a three-in-three with a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night at PPL Center. After a scoreless first period, Hershey tallied two goals on four shots in the second period, thanks to markers by Luke Philp at 2:41 and Spencer Smallman at 9:13. Clay Stevenson shut the door for Hershey, stopping 32 of 33 shots to earn his 16th win of the season in net. The Wolf Pack were idle yesterday, and tonight is the club's first game since they fell 2-1 at Providence last Saturday. Alex Belzile had the lone goal in the losing effort.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Hershey sits atop the Atlantic Division with a five-point lead on Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for first place; the club's Magic Number to lock up a second consecutive division title sits at 10 points. Hartford sits in seventh in the Atlantic Division and they are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. The Wolf Pack's Magic Number is 21 to clinch a playoff berth.

HEAD-TO-HEAD VS. HARTFORD:

The Wolf Pack visit Hershey this weekend for their lone two games at GIANT Center this season. Hershey dropped both of its road contests at Hartford earlier this season, including a 4-3 defeat at XL Center on March 21. Hershey owns a lifetime home record of 22-19-1-2 against the Wolf Pack/Connecticut Whale franchise; the Bears are 7-5-0-0 against the Wolf Pack overall in the Todd Nelson era. Brad Hunt leads the Bears with two points (1g, 1a) against Hartford this season, while Matthew Robertson's four points (0g, 4a) paces the Wolf Pack against Hershey.

GARIN THE GOALIE:

With goaltender Hunter Shepard recalled to Washington, netminder Garin Bjorklund is poised to see action this weekend for Hershey. Bjorklund made his AHL debut for the Bears last Wednesday at Bridgeport, stopping 26 shots to earn his first victory. The sixth-round pick of the Capitals in 2020 has enjoyed a breakout season for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, going 21-4-3 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. His goals-against average and save percentage rank second in the ECHL.

FRESH BLOOD:

Tonight could mark the debut of defenseman David Gucciardi, who warmed up for Hershey last night in Lehigh Valley. The 22-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals earlier this week after completing his NCAA career at Michigan State. Gucciardi recorded career highs this season in goals (6), assists (10), and points (16) in 37 games. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft by Washington. Additionally, fellow defender Ryan Chesley could see action this weekend for Hershey. He was Washington's second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, and recently completed his junior season at the University of Minnesota, logging 20 points (8g, 12a) in 40 games. He was a member of Team USA's 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship team that won the gold medal.

BEARS BITES:

With Hershey's 40th win of the season last night, the Bears have won 40 or more games in each of Todd Nelson's three seasons at the helm. The only other Hershey coaches to accomplish three straight 40+ seasons are John Paddock and Troy Mann...Nelson also earned his 137th victory with Hershey last night, passing Don Penniston for sole possession of seventh on the club's list for wins by a head coach...Spencer Smallman scored the winning tally in his 300th AHL game last night. It was his third game-winning goal of the season, a new career best...Ethan Bear had an assist last night to extend his point streak to five games (1g, 4a)...Luke Philp has goals in his last two contests while Nicky Leivermann has assists in three of his past four outings...Captain Aaron Ness returned to the lineup last night for Hershey after missing the previous 13 games with an upper-body injury...Former Hershey defenseman John Carlson assisted on Alex Ovechkin's 894th career goal last night for the Capitals, a marker that pulled Ovechkin into a tie with Wayne Gretzky as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

ON THIS DATE:

April 5, 2022 - Kody Clark beat Cory Schneider at 2:13 of overtime at Total Mortgage Arena to give the Bears a 4-3 win over the Bridgeport Islanders and their 3,000th regular season victory in franchise history. Goaltender Pheonix Copley made 25 saves to get the win for Hershey.

