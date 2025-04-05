Checkers Top Islanders

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry set up two goals to break the franchise record for assists, and tie the all-time record for points, as the Bridgeport Islanders (15-45-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (39-21-3-3) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

Sam Bolduc and Joey Larson each scored for the Islanders, but Larson's goal is under review and may be credited to Brian Pinho. Either way, Larson recorded a point in his professional debut.

Liam McLinskey also put on a show in his pro debut, notching a goal and an assist. C.J. Smith and Ben Steeves also recorded one goal and one assist, while Sandis Vilmanis logged two helpers. Former Bridgeport netminder Ken Appleby (14-8-1) blocked 31 of the 33 shots he faced for Charlotte.

The first period was defined by great goaltending from both sides. Tristan Lennox (0-2-0), in his first appearance at Total Mortgage Arena and his first start since March 5 in Hartford, had 11 saves including an incredible glove stop on Wilmer Skoog's rebound chance near the crease. Appleby stopped all 13 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

John Leonard broke the scoreless stalemate 1:04 into the second period with a shorthanded goal. Despite Charlotte being a man down due to Riley Hughes serving a hooking penalty, Leonard took a pass from Marek Alscher, closed in on Lennox, and fired a quick shot from the doorstep to make it 1-0.

The Islanders responded 4:19 later with a power-play goal for the third straight contest. After Ben Steeves was assessed a hooking penalty, the Islanders won the ensuing face-off and Terry found Bolduc near the blue line. Bolduc launched a wrist shot into the back of the net for his sixth power-play tally and his ninth goal of the season overall, knotting the score at 1-1.

The Checkers regained the lead and never looked back, tallying two goals in a 4:51 span. Oliver Okuliar blasted a one-timer from the hash marks for the eventual game winner at 8:46, before Smith snapped a quick shot past Lennox at 13:37 to give Charlotte the 3-1 advantage.

With just 10.6 seconds left in the frame, Smith drilled the puck from the blue line into Lennox's pads, but McLinskey recovered the rebound and buried it in the back of the net for his first pro goal.

At 14:53 of the third period, Steeves added insurance for the Checkers, scoring his 10th goal of the season to make it 5-1.

The Islanders showed some fight with less than two minutes to play when Larson's centering feed from the right circle deflected off something in front, potentially Pinho's skate, and filtered past Appleby. Terry was credited with an assist, his 127th career helper with Bridgeport, passing Jeremy Colliton for the franchise record. It also tied Colliton's club record for points (203).

Bridgeport's power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill went 3-for-3. The Islanders won the shot battle, 33-29.

Bridgeport finished its eight-game season series against Charlotte 2-5-0-1.

