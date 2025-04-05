Colorado Rebounds With 3-2 Victory Over Barracuda
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Oskar Olausson, Jayson Megna and Tye Felhaber each found the back of the net, while fellow forward Matthew Phillips dished out a pair of assists, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-1 on Saturday. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese collected the win in net, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced. The victory was Colorado's 40th of the season, tying the Eagles high-water mark for victories since joining the AHL in 2018-19.
Colorado would take advantage of a delayed penalty on the Barracuda to generate the game first goal. T.J. Tynan dished a cross-slot pass to the bottom of the right-wing circle, where Olausson would belt home a one-timer. The goal was Olausson's 11th of the season and put the Eagles up 1-0 with 10 seconds left in the first period.
San Jose would strike early in the second period when forward Scott Sabourin flipped a loos puck at the side of the crease into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1 at the :23 mark.
Colorado would jump back into the driver's seat when Megna flew down the right-wing bords before burying a wrister from the circle, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 4:53 mark of the second stanza. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Barracuda 18-7 in the period and carried a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.
As time wound down in the contest, San Jose would pull goalie Yaroslav Askarov in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Felhaber who would take advantage with an empty-netter with only 46 seconds remaining in the game.
Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, April 11th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
