Capitals Re-Assign Muggli to Hershey

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned defenseman Leon Muggli to the Bears. The announcement was made by Capitals vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Muggli, 18, had been loaned to EV Zug of the Swiss National League (NL) for the 2024-25 season, where he recorded 11 points (5g, 11a) in 40 regular-season games and skated in four postseason contests. Muggli served as an alternate captain for Switzerland at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he contributed three assists in five games.

The Capitals selected Muggli with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6'1", 173-pound defenseman recorded 12 points (3g, 9a) in 42 games with Zug during the 2023-24 season. Muggli led all under-18 skaters in the NL in scoring that season and his 12 points were the most ever by a defenseman age 17 or younger in league history. The Cham, Switzerland native also appeared in four games with Zug's under-20 team, registering two assists in four games. Muggli represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Junior Championship, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captained the Swiss at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships, where he scored one goal in three games.

Muggli split the 2023-23 season between Zug's under-20 team, where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 22 games, and the under-17 team, serving as captain and collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 16 games. In addition, Muggli captained Switzerland to a gold medal at the 2023 European Youth Olympics and was named the tournament's best defenseman after recording four points (1g, 3a) in four games.

Muggli will wear #34 for Hershey.

