Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome taking on the Ontario Reign April 5- 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The Herd returns home after picking up a 4-3 win against the Tucson Roadrunners on April 2.

With the win under their belt, they are sitting fifth in the Pacific Division with a 33-26-4-3 record and are still looking to punch their Calder Cup playoff ticket.

The Reign, who have clinched their playoff spot, are entering the matchup with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on April 2.

Ontario sits second in the Pacific Division and based on the current standings, we could potentially be seeing what the first round of playoffs will look like.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins has been red hot in his recent showings, putting up six points in his last two games on April 1 and April 2 in Tucson.

Kerins now sits first for points (56) for the Wranglers and is looking to build on that momentum.

On the opposing end, Charles Hudon leads the charge for points (59) and assists (40) for Ontario.

Hudon, has put up seven points in his previous six games.

