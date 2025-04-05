Wolves Rally Past Moose 4-3 in OT

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves opened a set of back-to-back games in Winnipeg by defeating the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

Ty Smith scored the game-winner in overtime and had two assists in regulation, Bradly Nadeau had a goal and an assist and Domenick Fensore and Josiah Slavin also tallied to propel the Wolves to their second win in a row and fourth consecutive road triumph. Ryan Suzuki chipped in two assists as Chicago came back from an early two-goal deficit to pick up the victory.

The Moose came out flying and took a 2-0 advantage early in the opening period on scores by Isaak Phillips and Brad Lambert just 32 seconds apart.

The Wolves found their footing in the second and pulled into a 2-2 tie with a pair of power-play scores.

First, Nadeau buried his team-leading 29th goal of the season when the 19-year-old rookie took a feed from Smith and lasered a one-timer from the left dot past Moose netminder Thomas Milic to the stick side. Smith and Suzuki earned assists.

The Wolves' red-hot power play cashed in again 3:35 later when Fensore's wrist shot from the high slot sailed through traffic and over Milic's left shoulder. Nikita Pavlychev and Smith recorded assists on Fensore's eighth goal of the season.

Late in the second, Slavin gave the Wolves a 3-2 lead with his 11th goal of the season. The captain took a terrific backhand touch pass from Skyler Brind'Amour and converted from in close by batting a rebound of his own shot by Milic. Brind'Amour and Riley Stillman had assists.

The Moose pulled even midway through the third period on a goal by C.J. Suess and that set up Smith's overtime heroics.

With the Wolves skating with a man advantage, the veteran wired a shot from the high slot that eluded Milic to the glove side. Nadeau and Suzuki picked up assists on Smith's fifth goal of the season.

Dustin Tokarski (20 saves) got the win in goal for the Wolves while Milic (25 saves) took the loss for the Moose.

Chicago upped its record to 34-28-4-0 on the season while Manitoba fell to 23-38-3-3.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Sunday (2 p.m.).

