Ads Take Down Stars
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-- Goalie Matt Murray stopped 31 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Milwaukee has moved within two points of the Stars for first place in the Central Division. Milwaukee has played 67 games and the Stars have completed 66.
Murray earned his 24th win of the season and improved to 3-1-1 against his former team.
Grigori Denisenko scored the game-winning goal at 5:24 of the third period. While on the power play, defenseman Ryan Ufko fed a pass to Ozzy Wiesblatt. From the left circle, Wiesblatt drew the attention of the defense. He then zipped a pass to the right post for a tap-in by Denisenko.
Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the first period. Defenseman Ufko skated from the right point to the left with possession, then advanced toward the goal. He was forced around the left post and tried a wraparound which was thwarted. However, he moved back to the high slot and received a pass from Cal O'Reilly. Ufko then ripped a high shot into the goal at 16:01 for his eighth goal of the season. O'Reilly and Kevin Wall assisted. It was O'Reilly's 250th assist as a member of the Admirals.
The Stars tied the game at 1:16 of the third frame when Anthony Romano slapped a loose puck from the crease past Murray
Admirals forward Kyle Marino played his 200th American Hockey League game.
Milwaukee continues its three-game road trip Sun., Apr. 6 at Texas. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 12 to host Chicago.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Colorado Rebounds With 3-2 Victory Over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Stay Red Hot, Complete Weekend Series Sweep Over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hat Trick from Helenius, Another Shutout from Levi Lead Amerks to 4-0 Win - Rochester Americans
- Ads Take Down Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Admirals Edge Stars in Weekend Opener - Texas Stars
- Limoges Lifts Bears to 3-2 OT Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Sens Fall 4-0 in Rochester Rematch - Belleville Senators
- Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Drop High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 to the Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores Late, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Shut Out by Greaves in Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Topped by Comets - Providence Bruins
- Comets Tame Bruins, Win 6-4 - Utica Comets
- Bob Kaser Wins 11th Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Put That in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Brouillard Strikes Twice as Firebirds Down Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose Earn Point in OT Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Early Deficit Dooms Reign - Ontario Reign
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Past Moose 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Assign Muggli to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Thunderbirds, Game #68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Mighty Oaks Host Griffins for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears for Weekend Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Blast Away But Hershey Hangs On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Take Down Stars
- Chrona Signs Contract Extension
- Preds Recall Wiesblatt from Milwaukee
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee
- Admirals Stumble Against Knights