Ads Take Down Stars

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI-- Goalie Matt Murray stopped 31 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Milwaukee has moved within two points of the Stars for first place in the Central Division. Milwaukee has played 67 games and the Stars have completed 66.

Murray earned his 24th win of the season and improved to 3-1-1 against his former team.

Grigori Denisenko scored the game-winning goal at 5:24 of the third period. While on the power play, defenseman Ryan Ufko fed a pass to Ozzy Wiesblatt. From the left circle, Wiesblatt drew the attention of the defense. He then zipped a pass to the right post for a tap-in by Denisenko.

Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the first period. Defenseman Ufko skated from the right point to the left with possession, then advanced toward the goal. He was forced around the left post and tried a wraparound which was thwarted. However, he moved back to the high slot and received a pass from Cal O'Reilly. Ufko then ripped a high shot into the goal at 16:01 for his eighth goal of the season. O'Reilly and Kevin Wall assisted. It was O'Reilly's 250th assist as a member of the Admirals.

The Stars tied the game at 1:16 of the third frame when Anthony Romano slapped a loose puck from the crease past Murray

Admirals forward Kyle Marino played his 200th American Hockey League game.

Milwaukee continues its three-game road trip Sun., Apr. 6 at Texas. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 12 to host Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.