Put That in the Win Column

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers secured a 3-1 victory over the Ontario Reign at Scotiabank Saddledome, with Ty Tullio, Carter Wilkie, and Yan Kuznetsov finding the back of the net.

Tullio, celebrating his 23rd birthday in style, opened the scoring early with a sharp finish from the slot, courtesy of a slick behind-the-back pass from Rory Kerins.

Wilkie then added to the lead, sending a wrist shot from the right circle that left the crowd buzzing with a 'how-did-that-go-in?' reaction.

In the second period, the Reign fought back as Glenn Gawdin brought them within one, but the Wranglers' defence stood strong, holding onto the slim lead.

The game was sealed in the third period when Kuznetsov fired a laser from the top of the zone, beating Ontario's Phoenix Copley.

With the win, the Wranglers will be back at the 'Dome tomorrow for the second leg of their double-header against the Reign at 1:30 p.m. MT.

