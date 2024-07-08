Chaulk and McCambridge Sign Extensions

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that head coach Colin Chaulk and assistant coach Keith McCambridge have signed extensions to remain in their current positions. Video Coordinator Kris Horn has also re-signed with the team. Goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue and assistant coach Nate DiCasmirro have both mutually agreed to part ways with the organization to pursue other opportunities. The team has begun the process to fill those two positions.

Chaulk, 47, returns for his third full season as head coach and fourth overall in the organization. In two-plus seasons at the helm, Chaulk has led the Condors to a 95-70-13 (.570) record, three postseason berths, and the team's first series sweep in 2022. Under his leadership, the team had their best power play percentage (20.6%) in nine American Hockey League campaigns, finishing fifth this past season.

In addition to the successful on-ice record, Chaulk's tutelage has played a key role in 10 Condors alumni playing for the Edmonton Oilers during their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. That group included 2020 first round pick Dylan Holloway, who had five goals during the postseason after posting 16 points (10g-6a) in 18 games with the Condors this season. Other notable development during Chaulk's tenure featured undrafted forward James Hamblin, who made his NHL debut in 2022 and has played 41 NHL games, and Raphael Lavoie, who made his NHL debut this past season and played seven games with Edmonton.

A Toronto, Ontario native, Chaulk previously was an assistant coach with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20 after serving as a head coach with the Brampton Beast (ECHL) from 2015-19. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Wings in 2013.

McCambridge, 50, enters his third season as an assistant coach with the Condors primarily working with the defensive corps and the penalty kill. His resume includes seven seasons as an AHL head coach with St. John's and Hartford, three seasons as an assistant coach with Manitoba and Hartford, and two seasons as a head coach in the ECHL with Alaska.

His work prepared 2019 first round pick Philip Broberg for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Swede appeared in 10 games with two goals and a team-best +8. McCambridge also played a key role in Phil Kemp making his NHL debut this past season, and Vincent Desharnais' graduating full-time with the Oilers in 2022-23.

