Roadrunners Sign Hebig, Poganski, Drew to AHL Contracts

July 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that forwards Cameron Hebig and Hunter Drew have been signed to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2024-2025 season and Austin Poganski has signed a two-year AHL contract for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 season.

Hebig returns for his fifth season in Tucson, third all-time on the team with 222 games played. Over the last four seasons, he is third on the team in scoring with 86 points on 37 goals and 49 assists. He had 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 61 games this past season and was third on the team and second among forwards with a plus-nine. Prior to joining Tucson, Hebig skated three seasons for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Drew had 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 37 games in 2023-2024 and also finished third on the team with 107 penalty minutes. He was one of 11 Roadrunners to finish with at least 10 goals and led Roadrunners forwards with a plus-11. Prior to joining Tucson, he spent four years playing against the Roadrunners with the San Diego Gulls; he made his NHL debut with Anaheim during the 2021-2022 season and played in two games with the Ducks.

Poganski enters his second season with the Roadrunners having totaled 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points in 63 games last year for the team. His 14 goals were fifth on the team and were also an AHL career high. Prior to joining the Roadrunners in October, Poganski advanced to the Calder Cup Finals as a member of the Coachella Valley Firebirds during the 2022-2023 season where he played in 22 of 24 playoff games. He has also played in the NHL with St. Louis and Winnipeg.

The Roadrunners home opener is Saturday, October 19, with the complete schedule expected to be announced in the coming days. Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks.

