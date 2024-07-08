Silver Knights Sign Forward Mitch McLain

July 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Forward Mitch McLain with the Calgary Wranglers

(Henderson Silver Knights) Forward Mitch McLain with the Calgary Wranglers(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 8, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Mitch McLain to a two-year AHL contract.

McLain, 30, joins the Silver Knights for his seventh professional season. The Baxter, Minnesota native appeared in 63 games last season for the Calgary Wranglers, notching 16 goals, 23 points, and a team-leading 112 penalty minutes. McLain also tallied a goal and an assist in five playoff games.

The 6-foot forward has played in 313 career AHL games for Calgary, the Milwaukee Admirals, and the Iowa Wild. McLain has totaled 67 goals, 106 points, and 451 penalty minutes.

McLain played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Bowling Green State University from 2014-18, serving as captain in his senior season. He tallied 53 goals and 101 points in 161 college games. McLain earned WCHA Second All-Star Team honors in 2018, and he was named to the WCHA First All-Star Team in 2017.

Mitch McLain, Forward

Birthplace: Baxter, Minnesota

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 lbs.

Age: 30

Shoots: Left

- Totaled 16 goals and 23 points in 2023-24 with Calgary

- Led Calgary in 2023-24 with 112 penalty minutes

- Has tallied 67 goals, 106 points, and 451 penalty minutes in 313 AHL games

- Totaled 53 goals, 101 points, and 207 penalty minutes in 161 NCAA games

- Captain at Bowling Green State University during 2017-18 season

- WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2018, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2017

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.