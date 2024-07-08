Monsters Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season

July 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed forward Stefan Matteau to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In 15 appearances for the Monsters last season, Matteau posted 2-4-6 with 29 penalty minutes and added 1-6-7 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 14 playoff games.

A 6'2", 207 lb. left-shooting native of Chicago, IL, Matteau, 30, was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 92 career NHL appearances for New Jersey, the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2012-13, 2014-16, 2017-18, and 2019-22, Matteau registered 6-5-11 with 41 penalty minutes. In 396 career AHL appearances for the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps, Chicago Wolves, Colorado Eagles, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2013-20, 2021-22, and 2023-24, Matteau logged 74-88-162 with 469 penalty minutes.

In 2022-23, Matteau split time between Linkoping HC in Sweden's SHL, where he supplied 0-1-1 with 18 penalty minutes in 16 appearances, and ERC Ingolstadt in Germany's DEL, for whom he tallied 10-10-20 with nine penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 19 games played. Prior to his professional career, Matteau collected 18-10-28 with 70 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 35 appearances for the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada during the 2012-13 campaign. In 46 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning two seasons from 2010-12, Matteau notched 10-9-19 with 140 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Matteau also represented Team USA at the 2013-14 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

