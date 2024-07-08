Penguins Sign Defenseman Dan Renouf

July 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Dan Renouf to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Renouf, 30, is entering his eighth season of professional hockey. The rearguard has captured the Calder Cup twice in his career, first with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2017 and again with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019.

Last season, Renouf suited up in 63 games for the Providence Bruins, gathering a career-high five goals to go along with 16 assists and 21 points. In 459 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Providence and Colorado Eagles, he has 118 points (19G-99A) and 577 penalty minutes.

The Pickering, Ontario product has also logged 24 NHL games in his career. Renouf amassed three assists in those games split between the Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.

Prior to turning pro, Renouf skated for three seasons at the University of Maine. He led the team's defensemen in goals (6), assists (9) and points (15) during his junior year. Renouf ultimately posted 38 points (10G-28A) in 111 collegiate games with the Black Bears.

