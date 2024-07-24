Condors Host San Jose in Preseason Action on Friday, October 4
July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors will take on the San Jose Barracuda in preseason action to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Bakersfield will host the Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena before heading to San Jose for a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday, Oct. 6.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, Oct. 4 v. San Jose, 6:30 p.m. (Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena)
Sunday, Oct. 6 at San Jose, 3 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)
