Condors Host San Jose in Preseason Action on Friday, October 4

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors will take on the San Jose Barracuda in preseason action to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Bakersfield will host the Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena before heading to San Jose for a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday, Oct. 6.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, Oct. 4 v. San Jose, 6:30 p.m. (Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena)

Sunday, Oct. 6 at San Jose, 3 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

With brand new seats, two new premium seating areas, and five consecutive playoff berths, it has never been a better time to be a Condors plan holder! From exclusive perks of being a Condors365 Member, to flex plans, and the Big Mac 6 Pack, there are plans to fit all schedules.

