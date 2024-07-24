Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brandon Hickey

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 24, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Hickey, 28, has played with the Silver Knights in each of the past three seasons, skating in 35 games for the HSK last season, 17 games in 2022-23, and 13 games in 2021-22. The Leduc, Alberta native spent time on defense and at forward with the Silver Knights last season, recording three goals, eight points, and 14 penalty minutes.

Selected in the third round (64th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, Hickey has appeared in 156 career AHL games with the Rochester Americans, Chicago Wolves, Abbotsford Canucks, and Silver Knights, totaling eight goals, 27 points, and a plus-12 rating. Hickey also played in 22 regular-season ECHL games and 22 playoff games with the Florida Everblades in 2022-23, winning a Kelly Cup.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman played four seasons of NCAA hockey from 2014-18 at Boston University, serving as captain during his senior season. Hickey registered 21 goals and 54 points in 147 career college games, winning Hockey East championships in 2015 and 2018.

Internationally, Hickey represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Championship and at the 2017 Spengler Cup.

Brandon Hickey, Defenseman

Birthplace: Leduc, Alberta

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

- Totaled three goals and eight points in 35 games with Henderson in 2023-24

- Has recorded four goals, 12 points, and 30 PIM in 65 games with HSK from 2021-24

- Totaled eight goals, 27 points, and a plus-12 rating in 156 career AHL games

- Won Kelly Cup with ECHL Florida in 2023

- Served as captain at Boston University in 2017-18

- Won Hockey East championships in 2015 and 2018

- Registered 21 goals and 54 points in 147 career NCAA games

- Represented Canada at 2016 World Junior Championship and 2017 Spengler Cup

