Tate Singleton Joins Ontario Reign for 2024-25

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have announced the signing of forward Tate Singleton to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Singleton, 25, will begin his second professional campaign with Ontario after spending his rookie year on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. The West Lebanon, N.H. native posted six points in 12 appearances along with a plus-5 rating for the Marlies, with 11 of the contests coming in the final month of the regular season.

In addition, Singleton starred with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers, scoring 48 points on 25 goals and 23 assists (25-23=48) in 59 games. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound attacker was hot out of the gate once assigned to the Growlers, scoring 13 points in his first 12 ECHL games on six goals and seven assists. He also had five different streaks of three goals during the season, registered his first pro hat trick on Jan. 24 and netted two shorthanded goals in a single game on Feb. 3.

Before his professional career Singleton played four seasons at Ohio State in the NCAA's Big-10, capping off his time in school with 27 points in 40 games as a senior during 2022-23 when he helped lead the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Overall, Singleton skated in 140 games for the Buckeyes from 2019-23 and recorded 70 points on 33 goals and 37 assists.

Singleton also appeared in 53 games for the Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) in 2018-19 and collected 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists).

