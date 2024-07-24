San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Game #1: Fri., Oct. 4th - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 6:30 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

Game #2: Sun., Oct. 6th - San Jose Barracuda vs. Bakersfield Condors - 3 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action on the Sharks Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).

Select-A-Seat

Kick off the 10-year celebration of Barracuda Hockey in the South Bay early by joining us for the '24-25 Select-a-Seat event on July 27 from 12 PM - 2 PM at Sharks Ice at San Jose. This exclusive behind-the-scenes brunch offers a sneak peek at Battery Member benefits, including:

Special access to the Sharks lounge and locker room

A Chalk Talk session with Barracuda General Manager Joe Will, the Voice of the 'Cuda Nick Nollenberger, and Barracuda VP of Business Operations James Collins

Complimentary food and beverages

Most importantly, you'll have the opportunity to choose your seats for next season first! While this event showcases the perks of being a Battery Member, everyone is welcome to attend. Spots are limited, so secure your place at the Barracuda Select-a-Seat by RSVPing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.