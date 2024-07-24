Bears Re-Sign Calder Cup Hero Matt Strome to Two-Year AHL Deal

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Matt Strome to a two-year American Hockey League contract that runs through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Strome, 25, scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the 2024 Calder Cup Finals versus Coachella Valley, giving Hershey its 13th Calder Cup title. The Mississauga, Ontario native had a career-year with the Bears in 2023-24, posting 20 points (7g, 13a) in 50 games, and playing a large part in the league's best penalty kill. In the playoffs, Strome skated in 15 games, adding five points (2g, 3a) including the Calder Cup winning goal on June 24 at GIANT Center, as the Bears defeated the Firebirds to win a second straight title.

The winger had five points (1g, 4a) in 34 games with Hershey in 2022-23, and the Bears went 23-8-2-1 when he was in the lineup that season. He served as a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2023 Calder Cup title.

The 6'4", 206-pound forward has skated in 175 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Hershey, scoring 48 points (16g, 32a). He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, 106th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! The club will start its title defense as they open the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

