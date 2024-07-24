Canucks Sign Twarynski to One-Year AHL Contract

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Carsen Twarynski to a one-year contract ahead of the 2024-25 AHL season.

Twarynski, 26, has skated in 276 AHL regular season games between Lehigh Valley, Charlotte, Coachella Valley and Bridgeport, recording 44 goals, 46 assists and 165 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 35 AHL postseason games, including 26 with Coachella Valley during their Calder Cup Final run in 2023. The Calgary, Alberta native also brings NHL experience to Abbotsford, having played 22 games with the Philadelphia Flyers between 2019 and 2021.

The 6-2, 198-pound winger split the 2023-24 campaign evenly between Austria and the AHL, skating in 27 games for the Vienna Capitals (ICEHL) and finishing the season playing 27 games for the Bridgeport Islanders.

Twarynski was selected by Philadelphia in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and was also selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from Philadelphia by the Seattle Kraken. Prior to making his AHL debut with Lehigh Valley in 2017, he spent five full seasons in the Western Hockey League between his hometown Calgary Hitmen and the Kelowna Rockets.

