IceHogs Sign Four to AHL Contracts

July 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Kevin Lombardi and defensemen Lucas Brenton, Colin Felix, and Adam McCormick to one-year AHL contracts.

"Colin is a big, physical defenseman that will bring depth to our back end," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "He has been a champion at the NCAA level and will bring that winning attitude to our locker room in Rockford."

Felix, 25, recorded two assists and 47 penalty minutes in 23 games with the AHL's Utica Comets last season. He also spent 41 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder last season and pulled in 18 points (5G, 13A) to go along with 64 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman tacked on two helpers and 58 PIM in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff appearances with Adirondack last season as well. 2024-25 will be the third professional season for Felix. Prior to turning pro, the Camden, New Jersey native helped the University of Massachusetts-Amherst capture an NCAA Division I title in 2021.

Lucas Brenton helped Moose Jaw capture a WHL title in 2023-24...Photo credit: Nick Pettigrew

"Lucas impressed our staff at the rookie tournament last season as an invite," said Bernard. "He returned to junior in Moose Jaw and helped them win the WHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup. His size and strength are very noticeable, and we are excited to watch his development during his first professional season."

Brenton, 21, registered 17 points (1G, 16A) and 90 penalty minutes in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors last season. He also added seven points (2G, 5A) in 20 postseason appearances, helping Moose Jaw capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman skated with Chicago Blackhawks prospects last fall during the organization's Prospect Camp and 2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 230 WHL games across five seasons with Moose Jaw, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native totaled 53 points (7G, 46A) and 199 penalty minutes.

"Kevin is someone we had conversations with last summer before he decided to return for his last year of NCAA eligibility," said Bernard. "He's another player with great size who can be physical and hard to play against."

Lombardi, 25, completed his fifth season at Sacred Heart University in 2023-24 and posted a career high with 25 points (11G, 14A) in 36 games and finished third in team scoring. He also joined the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears after the end of his collegiate season and tabbed one assist in seven games. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward spent five seasons at the NCAA Division I level and finished with 75 points (37G, 38A) in 131 career games. A native of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, Lombardi served as an alternate captain last season for Sacred Heart.

"Adam comes to us after an undefeated season at UNB capped off by winning the Canadian University Championship," said Bernard. "He's a very skilled player who is an excellent skater that can play a fast game. He's another player who has a winning pedigree that will be fun to watch this season as he develops and gets used to the pro game."

McCormick, 24, posted 41 points (8G, 33A) in 28 games with the University of New Brunswick to rank second on the team in scoring amongst defensemen and fourth in scoring overall. The blueliner helped lead UNB to a perfect season in 2023-24 and the school's second consecutive USports University Cup Championship. McCormick was named an Atlantic University Sport Second All-Star Team selection in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. Prior to his three years at UNB, McCormick played five seasons in the QMJHL and won the Kevin Lowe Trophy as a member of the Cape Breton Eagles as the league's best defensive defenseman in 2019-20 while also earning QMJHL Second All-Star Team honors. McCormick totaled 152 points (29G, 123A) in 262 QMJHL games and 77 points (17G, 60A) in 78 USports contests.

