Logan Stankoven Named to AHL's 2023-24 Top Prospects Team

June 13, 2024

Texas Stars forward Logan Stankoven

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Stars forward Logan Stankoven has been included on the American Hockey League's 2023-24 Top Prospects Team, the league announced Thursday.

Stankoven won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie in 2023-24 and was also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL First All-Star Team. He was leading the entire league with 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games at the time of his recall to the Dallas Stars in February. Despite finishing the season in the NHL, where he totaled 14 points (6-8=14) in 24 regular season games and eight points (3-5=8) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Stankoven still finished first among AHL rookies in points and third in goals and assists.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native was originally selected in the second round (47th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender - Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

Defenseman - Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Forward - Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Forward - Shane Wright, Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken)

The AHL Top Prospects Team is determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, consisting of one goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards who are projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

