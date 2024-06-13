Askarov Named to AHL's Top Prospect Team

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced that Admirals Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been named to the 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

The 11th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov posted a record of 30-13-1 in 44 appearances for Milwaukee this season, tying for second in the AHL in wins, ranking fifth with a 2.39 goals-against average and placing second with six shutouts. He was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for January (8-0-0, 1.73, .941, 3 SO) and represented the Admirals at the AHL All-Star Classic, helping the club to the Central Division title and later a second consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals. The 21-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, also played two games for Nashville and earned his first career NHL win with a 27-save performance at Washington on Dec. 30.

2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, Admirals

Defenseman Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Forward Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars

Forward Shane Wright, Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Admirals will open up the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

