American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

Yaroslav Askarov, Goaltender (Milwaukee Admirals/Nashville Predators):

The 11th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Yaroslav Askarov posted a record of 30-13-1 in 44 appearances for Milwaukee this season, tying for second in the AHL in wins, ranking fifth with a 2.39 goals-against average and placing second with six shutouts. He was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for January (8-0-0, 1.73, .941, 3 SO) and represented the Admirals at the AHL All-Star Classic, helping the club to the Central Division title and later a second consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals. The 21-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, also played two games for Nashville and earned his first career NHL win with a 27-save performance at Washington on Dec. 30.

Brandt Clarke, Defenseman (Ontario Reign/Los Angeles Kings):

A 21-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., Brandt Clarke totaled 46 points in 50 games for Ontario this season, leading all AHL rookies with 36 assists and tying for fourth among all AHL defensemen in scoring. Clarke also collected six points in 16 games for the Los Angeles Kings, scoring his first career NHL goal in overtime to defeat Boston on Feb. 17. Clarke, the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, where he went 4-for-4 in the accuracy shooting event at the Skills Competition, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star as well as to the AHL All-Rookie Team at season's end.

Simon Edvinsson, Defenseman (Grand Rapids Griffins/Detroit Red Wings):

In his second year of play in North America, 21-year-old Simon Edvinsson registered eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points in 54 AHL games for Grand Rapids, earning a selection to the AHL All-Star Classic. The native of Onsala, Sweden, spent the final month of the regular season in the NHL, registering one goal and one assist in 16 contests with Detroit while averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game, before returning to the Griffins for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Edvinsson was chosen by the Red Wings sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Jiri Kulich, Forward (Rochester Americans/Buffalo Sabres):

Named to the inaugural Top Prospects Team last year, Rochester's Jiri Kulich followed up with another standout season in 2023-24. Kulich, who turned 20 in April, scored 27 goals - including seven power-play goals, a shorthanded tally, five game-winners and two hat tricks - and totaled 45 points in 57 games for the Amerks and also earned his first career recall, making his NHL debut for Buffalo on Nov. 25 at New Jersey. The native of Kadan, Czechia, was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Logan Stankoven, Forward (Texas Stars/Dallas Stars):

Winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie in 2023-24, Logan Stankoven was leading the entire league in scoring with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games at the time of his recall to Dallas in February. Despite spending the final two months of the season in the NHL, where he notched 14 points in 24 regular-season games before adding eight points in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, Stankoven finished first among AHL rookies in points and third in both goals and assists. The 21-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic and was voted to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL First All-Star Team. He was a second-round choice by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Shane Wright, Forward (Coachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken):

Shane Wright's first full season as a pro saw him total 22 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Coachella Valley, tied for seventh among AHL rookies in scoring. He also appeared in eight NHL games over two stints for Seattle and posted four goals and one assist, highlighted by a three-point night at Anaheim on Apr. 5. The 20-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., played 24 games for the Firebirds during their run to the Calder Cup Finals last spring, and has five points in six games this postseason as Coachella Valley has repeated as Western Conference champions. Wright was chosen by the Kraken with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.