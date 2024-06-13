Amerks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 11

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 69th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2024-25 regular season will be announced later this summer.

For this weekend only, the Amerks are extending a special discounted ticket offer for the 2024-25 Home Opener. This limited time offer is valid Friday through Sunday and can only be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/homeopener. Pricing varies depending on seating location.

