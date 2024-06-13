Bears Recall Defenseman Colin Swoyer

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Colin Swoyer has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Swoyer, 26, skated in four games with Hershey this season, logging three assists, including two in his Hershey debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport. The native of Hinsdale, Ill. has played 45 career games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, collecting 14 points (1g, 13a). He also appeared in one Calder Cup Playoff game with the Penguins in 2022, posting an assist.

The Michigan Tech product appeared in 40 games with South Carolina this past season, collecting seven points (2g, 5a).

The Bears continue the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

