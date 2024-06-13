IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Dates: Opening Night October 12

Opening Night of the Rockford IceHogs 2024-25 season is set for Saturday, Oct. 12!

Guaranteed Dates:

Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 22

Saturday, March 8

Mark your calendar for these six guaranteed dates and stay tuned for our full schedule release coming soon.

