IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Dates: Opening Night October 12

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs gather on the ice after a victory

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs gather on the ice after a victory(Rockford IceHogs)

Opening Night of the Rockford IceHogs 2024-25 season is set for Saturday, Oct. 12!

Guaranteed Dates:

Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 22

Saturday, March 8

Mark your calendar for these six guaranteed dates and stay tuned for our full schedule release coming soon!

Get ready for Opening Night on Oct. 12 by purchasing a game-worn jersey!

We are pleased to offer IceHogs Insiders presale access to purchase a jersey in our "Seats for Kids" jersey sale. For each jersey purchased through this program, tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the 2024-25 season. There are three "Seats for Kids" package options available with packages starting at $400. Thanks to the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide tickets at no charge to kids from local school districts, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, Rock House Kids, and Life Decisions, among others.

Insider presale access expires June 24. Any unsold jerseys will be available to purchase for our "Seats for Kids" program at the same price points at the Garage Sale events at the IceHogs Team Store in the BMO Center on Friday, June 28 (9am-5pm) and Saturday, June 29 (9am-1pm).

Shop "Seats for Kids" jerseys now and get your favorite player before this presale ends!

Experience every goal with a 2024-25 IceHogs Season Ticket Membership!

Rockford IceHogs season ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind membership of exclusive perks, privileges, and uniquely memorable experiences at the BMO Center. Our season ticket memberships are designed to deliver the ultimate hockey and fan experience. As an IceHogs season ticket member, you will receive the perfect combination of savings, benefits, and flexibility along with personalized customer service that makes you feel like part of the team.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.