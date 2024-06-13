Simon Edvinsson Named to AHL's Top Prospects Team

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday named Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team. The team is determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

Edvinsson is the first Griffin selected to an AHL Top Prospects Team, the first of which was selected after the 2022-23 campaign.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals

Defenseman Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Forward Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars

Forward Shane Wright, Coachella Valley Firebirds

Edvinsson, selected with the sixth overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, posted career-high totals in points (30) and goals (8) to go along with 22 assists in 54 regular-season games with the Griffins during his second year of play in North America. The 21-year-old added two assists in six postseason outings, making his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on April 27 at the Rockford IceHogs. Edvinsson earned his first selection to the AHL All-Star Classic, as he paced the team's blueliners in points and goals while tying for fourth among the league's defensemen with three game-winners.

After a two-game stint with Detroit in late December, the native of Onsala, Sweden, spent the final month of the regular season in the NHL. He totaled one goal and one assist in 16 contests with the Red Wings while averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game, before returning to the Griffins for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

During his two years in North America, Edvinsson has amassed 57 points (13-44-57) and 103 penalty minutes in 106 AHL games and four points (3-1-4) and 16 penalty minutes in 25 NHL contests.

