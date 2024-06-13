Brandt Clarke Named to AHL Top Prospects Team

June 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke was named to the 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team by the American Hockey League Thursday.

As determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, the recognition went to the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24.

Clarke, 21, totaled 46 points in 50 games with the Reign this season, leading all AHL rookies with 36 assists and tying for fourth among all AHL defensemen in scoring. Clarke also collected six points in 16 games for the LA Kings, scoring his first career NHL goal in overtime to defeat Boston on Feb. 17.

The Nepean, Ont. native also participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, where he went 4-for-4 in the accuracy shooting event at the Skills Competition, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star as well as to the AHL All-Rookie Team at season's end. Clarke was originally the eighth overall selection by the LA Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft.

2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals

Defenseman Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Forward Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars

Forward Shane Wright, Coachella Valley Firebirds

