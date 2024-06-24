Dallas Stars Re-Sign Matěj Blümel and Emilio Pettersen

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forwards Matěj Blümel and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts. The contracts will begin in the 2024-25 season.

In his second AHL season, Blümel led Texas in goals (31) and ranked second in points (31-31- 62) in 72 regular-season contests. The 24-year-old set career highs in goals, assists (31) and points, and finished the season ranked fifth overall in the league in goals and tied for fifth in power-play tallies (11) and 10th in points. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Blümel led the club in goals (5) and ranked second in points (5-4- 9) and fifth in assists (4) in seven games.

Blümel was one of three Texas skaters (also Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven) to represent the Central Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Feb. 4-5 in San Jose, California. It marked Blümel's first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

A native of Tabor, Czechia, Blümel has amassed 106 points (50-56- 106) in 130 career regular-season AHL games, all with Texas. He also has 10 points (5-5- 10) in 13 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Texas.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Blümel signed a two-year entry-level contract with Dallas on June 6, 2022. He has one goal (1-0- 1) in six career NHL regular-season games, all with Dallas.

Pettersen, 24, split the 2023-24 AHL regular season between the Calgary Wranglers and the Texas Stars, posting 30 points (7-23- 30) in 54 games before he was acquired by Dallas via trade on March 7. At the time of the trade, Pettersen ranked second on Calgary in assists (23) and fourth in points. After joining the Stars organization, Pettersen posted eight points (4-4- 8) in 12 regular-season games with Texas and added five points (2-3- 5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. He tied for fourth on the club with two goals and shared sixth with five points in the postseason.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has skated in 215 career AHL contests with Texas and the Stockton/Calgary franchise, posting a total of 122 points (49-73- 122). Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Pettersen has posted 10 points (4-6- 10) in 23 contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

