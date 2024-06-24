Griffins Alum Brett Peterson Wins Stanley Cup with Florida

June 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Brett Peterson with the Grand Rapids Griffins

Brett Peterson with the Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Thanks to the Florida Panthers' 4-3 series victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, a Grand Rapids Griffins alum will have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup for the fifth straight year, the 11th time in the last 17 years, and the 13th time in the last 20 seasons.

Florida assistant general manager Brett Peterson will become the 20th Grand Rapids player or coach to later have his name added to the most famous trophy in sports and the second to achieve that honor in a front-office capacity. As an assistant GM, Stacy Roest helped Tampa Bay claim the cup in both 2020 and 2021.

Named to his position with the Panthers in November 2020, Peterson is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the NHL. In November 2023, he was named general manager of the 2024 United States Men's National Team, becoming the first Black executive to hold that position.

Peterson logged 18 games with the Griffins as a defenseman in 2008-09, recording one assist, four penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating.

As the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs dawned in April, 13 of the 16 teams claimed a former Griffin within their player, coaching or hockey operations ranks.

STANLEY CUP FINAL RESULT

1. Florida (assistant GM Brett Peterson) defeated 2. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, goaltending scout Jeff Salajko), 4-3

CONFERENCE FINALS RESULTS

Eastern Conference

1. Florida (assistant GM Brett Peterson) defeated 1. NY Rangers (assistant GM Ryan Martin), 4-2

Western Conference

2. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, goaltending scout Jeff Salajko) defeated 1. Dallas (GM Jim Nill), 4-2

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

Eastern Conference

1. Florida (assistant GM Brett Peterson) defeated 2. Boston (assistant coach Chris Kelly), 4-2

1. NY Rangers (assistant GM Ryan Martin) defeated 2. Carolina, 4-2

Western Conference

1. Dallas (GM Jim Nill) defeated 3. Colorado (head coach Jared Bednar), 4-2

2. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, goaltending scout Jeff Salajko) defeated 1. Vancouver (Filip Hronek, player development Mikael Samuelsson), 4-3

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Eastern Conference

1. Florida (assistant GM Brett Peterson) defeated WC1. Tampa Bay (Luke Glendening, assistant GM Stacy Roest, assistant coach Jeff Blashill), 4-1

2. Boston (assistant coach Chris Kelly) defeated 3. Toronto (Tyler Bertuzzi, Calle Jarnkrok), 4-3

1. NY Rangers (assistant GM Ryan Martin) defeated WC2. Washington (Nick Jensen, Dylan McIlrath), 4-0

2. Carolina defeated 3. NY Islanders, 4-3

Western Conference

1. Dallas (GM Jim Nill) defeated WC2. Vegas (Anthony Mantha, head coach Bruce Cassidy, equipment manager Chris Davidson-Adams), 4-3

3. Colorado (head coach Jared Bednar) defeated 2. Winnipeg (assistant athletic therapist Brad Shaw), 4-1

1. Vancouver (Filip Hronek, player development Mikael Samuelsson) defeated WC1. Nashville (Gustav Nyquist, pro scout Doug Janik), 4-2

2. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, goaltending scout Jeff Salajko) defeated 3. Los Angeles, 4-1

Images from this story

