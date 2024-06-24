IceHogs Re-Sign Brandon Baddock

June 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Baddock on a one-year AHL contract.

Baddock, 29, served as an alternate captain in 2023-24 with Rockford and picked up three assists in 63 IceHogs appearances. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound winger's 111 penalty minutes led the Hogs, tied for 19th most in the AHL, and ranked fifth most in the Central Division. His physical presence earned him recognition as Rockford's 'Heavy Hitter' at the 2023-24 Team Awards.

"We are excited to have Brandon back with our group," said IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen. "His leadership both on and off the ice is an asset to both our younger players and our staff. Brandon is a pro with a competitive nature and a team-first mentality, and those are both things we value as an organization."

Baddock has recorded 55 points (21G, 34A) and 813 penalty minutes in 386 career AHL games between the Binghamton Devils, Laval Rocket, Iowa Wild, and Rockford IceHogs. In 2018-19, the Vermillion, Alberta native led the entire AHL with 154 penalty minutes when playing with Binghamton. 2024-25 will be Baddock's ninth season as a professional and his eighth in the AHL.

Along with his AHL appearances, Baddock has also seen action in one NHL contest on Dec. 30, 2021 with the Montreal Canadiens and played 21 ECHL games with the Adirondack Thunder in 2016-17. He registered 103 points (54G, 49A) and 480 penalty minutes in 255 WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings prior to turning pro, and he helped Edmonton capture a WHL championship in 2014.

