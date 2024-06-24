Former Penguins Hoist Stanley Cup with Florida Panthers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Monday night thanks in part to contributions from several Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins alumni.

Former Penguins equipment manager Teddy Richards, former strength and conditioning coaches Mike Joyce and Anthony Moore, as well as former Penguins goaltender Robb Tallas all played parts in the Panthers' championship run. Both Richards and Joyce are also Northeast Pennsylvania natives.

Richards, who hails from Wilkes-Barre, has served as the Panthers' head equipment manager for eight seasons. He took the helm in Florida at the start of the 2016-17, the season after winning the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant equipment manager. Richards was on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's equipment staff for 11 seasons, spending four years as an assistant before taking over as the head equipment manager for seven years.

Joyce, from Scranton, joined the Panthers at the start of last season as their head strength and conditioning coach. He was Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's head strength and conditioning coach for five seasons from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Moore succeeded Joyce as the Penguins' head strength and conditioning coach for the 2022-23 campaign, but joined Joyce in Florida as the assistant strength and conditioning coach this year.

Robb Tallas serves as a goaltending coach for the Panthers, a position he's held for 15 seasons. His 11-year playing career included two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2001 -02 and 2002-03. Over 71 games with the Black and Gold, Tallas produced a 20-36-8 record, a 2.51 goals against average and .900 save percentage.

