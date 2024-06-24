Summer Street Crunch Returns July 20

June 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch's Summer Street Crunch series will return outside the Upstate Medical University Arena beginning on July 20 and continue each Saturday through Aug. 10.

Summer Street Crunch is a series of street hockey games open to all kids ages 5 to 14. Games are held on four consecutive Saturdays in July and August. Two teams compete against each other in two different hour-long games. Helmets, sticks and sneakers (no skates) are required. All games will be held at 9 a.m. outside the Upstate Medical University Arena on Montgomery Street.

The Crunch are currently accepting registrations for Summer Street Crunch. Registration for each game is $15 per player. Any individual that registers for all four games will receive a special $50 rate. Players must register online. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Registration for Summer Street Crunch includes:

A roster spot for one game

An official Summer Street Crunch t-shirt (with a minimum of two sessions)

One free youth ticket to the second home game of the Crunch's upcoming 2024-25 season

An invitation to a pre-game pizza party

On-ice certificate presentation

The complete 2024 Summer Street Crunch schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 3 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 10 at 9 a.m.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

