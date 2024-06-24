AHL Roadrunners Announce All 36 Home Games to be Played in Tucson

June 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that all 36 of their home games during the 2024-25 American Hockey League (AHL) season will be played at the Tucson Convention Center in downtown Tucson. The decision to play all 36 home games at Tucson Arena came after the last week's decision by the Arizona State Land Department to cancel their June 27 land auction.

Previously, six Tucson Roadrunners home games during the 2024-25 season were scheduled to be played at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Fans who had previously purchased tickets for games at Mullet Arena will be refunded this week.

Single Game Tickets and Group Tickets for Roadrunners games will go on-sale later this year following the full release of the AHL Schedule in July. Sign up here to receive pre-sale access and updates as Ticketing Options become available for the 2024-25 AHL season.

For more information, please visit https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/tickets/season-tickets/.

The 72-game AHL regular season schedule will be released in July. For additional details and updated information, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or follow the team on X (formerly Twitter) at @RoadrunnersAHL and on Instagram at @roadrunnersahl.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.