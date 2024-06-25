Dallas Stars Sign Forward Oskar Bäck
June 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Oskar Bäck to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Bäck, 24, recorded 36 points (7-29- 36) in 59 regular-season games and added five points (2-3- 5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In the regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and ranked fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has earned 88 points (19-69- 88) in 196 career AHL games, all with Texas. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Bäck was selected by Dallas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Texas Stars forward Oskar Bäck
