Dallas Stars Sign Forward Oskar Bäck

June 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Oskar Bäck

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars forward Oskar Bäck(Texas Stars)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Oskar Bäck to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Bäck, 24, recorded 36 points (7-29- 36) in 59 regular-season games and added five points (2-3- 5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In the regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and ranked fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has earned 88 points (19-69- 88) in 196 career AHL games, all with Texas. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Bäck was selected by Dallas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.