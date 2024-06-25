Ads Alum Shea Weber Elected to Hockey HOF

June 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - For the first time in team history, an Admirals Alumni is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame as it was announced today that defenseman Shea Weber is among the Class of 2024 to be inducted in November.

Following a distinguished junior career with the Kelowna Rockets, Weber began his professional career with the Admirals during the 2005-06 season. He skated in 46 games during the regular season, registering 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points while accumulating 49 penalty minutes. In the post-season the Sicamous, BC native scored six goals and dished out five assists in 14 games as the Admirals made a run to the Calder Cup Finals.

The following season saw Weber catch on full-time with the Predators, eventually becoming team Captain on July 8, 2010. In parts of 11 seasons in Nashville Weber played 763 games, which is third in team history, and scored 166 goals to go along with 277 assists for 443 points as well as 568 penalty minutes. He was a four-time NHL All-Star during his time with the Predators and a three-time finalist for the Norris Trophy, given each season to the league's top defenseman. In addition, he was the winner of the NHL's Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2016.

During his 16-year professional career, Weber played in 1038 NHL games with the Predators and Montreal Canadiens, registering 589 points (224g-365a) and 714 penalty minutes during the regular season. He also skated in 97 playoff contests and helped the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

On the international front, Weber was an alternate captain on a pair of Canada's Gold Medal winning Olympic teams (2010 and 2014) and also won a pair of World Championships with Team Canada.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.