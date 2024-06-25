Toronto Marlies Announce Four Player Signings

June 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Matt Anderson and forwards Jacob Frasca, Mathieu Gosselin and Marko Sikic to one-year AHL contracts.

Anderson,25, recorded 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) this past season. The Shakopee, Minnesota native also appeared in three games with the Marlies, picking up three assists. In five seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the 6'0", 194-pound defenceman collected three goals and 25 assists in 181 games and won back-to-back national championships (2018, 2019).

Frasca, 21, finished this past season with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), collecting 21points (9 goals, 12 assists) in 28 games. He also picked up three goals and eight assists in 11 playoff games. The Brampton, Ontario native had previously appeared in 144 games with the Barrie Colts over five seasons, recording 44goals and 62 assists. The 6'4", 215-pound forward attended the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2023 Development Camp and the 2023 Prospect Tournament.

Gosselin, 25, appeared in 160 games with Clarkson University (NCAA) over five seasons, recording 44 goals and 73 assists and was named captain for the 2023-24 season. Prior to his collegiate career, theQuebec City native skated in 106 games with the Merritt Centennials (BCHL)where he registered 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists). The 5'10", 168-pound forward finished this past season with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL),collecting two goals and three assists in six games.

Sikic, 21, split his OHL career between the Guelph Storm and the Sarnia Sting, collecting 147 points (47 goals, 100 assists) in 252 games. The Kitchener, Ontario native set career highs in assists (39) and points (57) this past season with Sarnia. The 6'3",183-pound forward made his professional debut at the end of the 2023-24 season, appearing in four games with Newfoundland and the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

TheToronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.