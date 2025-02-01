Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been added to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHLAll-Star Classic will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California from February 2 to 3.

Hildeby, 23, is 7-2-0-2 this season with a 2.39 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage. This is the second consecutive season the Jarfalla, Sweden native has been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic. Heading into the AHL All-Star Classic, Hildeby has won his last five starts, including his first shutout of the season on Dec. 26.

Hildeby made his NHL debut on Oct. 10, 2024 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making 23saves in a 4-2 win against New Jersey. He is 3-3-0-0 this season with the MapleLeafs with a 3.33 goals against average and a 0.878 save percentage. Hildeby was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Toronto will also be represented by forwards Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves and head coach John Gruden.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 85 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, BobbyMcMann, William Nylander, Jacob Quillan, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

