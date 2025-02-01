Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been added to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHLAll-Star Classic will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California from February 2 to 3.
Hildeby, 23, is 7-2-0-2 this season with a 2.39 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage. This is the second consecutive season the Jarfalla, Sweden native has been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic. Heading into the AHL All-Star Classic, Hildeby has won his last five starts, including his first shutout of the season on Dec. 26.
Hildeby made his NHL debut on Oct. 10, 2024 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making 23saves in a 4-2 win against New Jersey. He is 3-3-0-0 this season with the MapleLeafs with a 3.33 goals against average and a 0.878 save percentage. Hildeby was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Toronto will also be represented by forwards Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves and head coach John Gruden.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 85 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, BobbyMcMann, William Nylander, Jacob Quillan, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025
- T-Birds Throttle Wild to Sweep Weekend Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Edged by Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Scheel Extends Shutout Streak, Phillips Nets Hat Trick, as Eagles Beat Griffins 6-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Gain Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Senators - Utica Comets
- Gruden's Shorty Lifts Penguins Over Checkers, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Crunch in Overtime for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Late Error the Difference in 3-2 Loss to Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Mueller to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Owen Pickering Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pickering, Hildeby, Mueller Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Wolf Pack Falter After Early Lead, Drop Sixth in a Row to Rocket 5-4 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Let's Talk ABBout That Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Andrae, Gaucher, Kolosov Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Fortune Tires - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Roman Kinal and Andrew Lucas to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves, Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Wrap up Weekend with the Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #41 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wranglers Interim Head Coach Joe Cirella Undergoes Routine Eye Surgery - Calgary Wranglers
- The Canucks Fall 5-1 to Their Pacific Division Rivals - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Rally In Third But Fall Short Against Ontario, 2-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Alex Steeves Named AHL Player of the Month
- Dennis Hildeby Named AHL Player of the Week
- John Gruden to Lead North Division at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic