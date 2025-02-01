Springfield Sweeps Iowa, Takes 7-2 Decision

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Springfield Thunderbirds took a 7-2 win over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Travis Boyd and Luke Toporowski scored for Iowa in the loss.

Hugh McGing hammered a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (13 saves) on a 2-on-0 1:22 into the game to put Springfield up 1-0.

Sam Bitten wired a shot under the crossbar off the rush at 5:47 to double the lead.

Boyd answered with 2:05 remaining in the opening frame when he finished off a backdoor feed from Matthew Sop. Carson Lambos also earned an assist on Boyd's goal.

Iowa outshot Springfield 16-11 in the first period.

McGing restored the two-goal advantage for the Thunderbirds 2:23 into the second period with a shot from the right circle.

Brendan Gaunce found Toporowski on the backdoor for a tap-in finish behind Vadim Zherenko (48 saves) at 7:26.

Nikita Alexandrov made the score 4-2 just 17 seconds later and Michael Buchinger added to Springfield's lead at 8:49.

The Thunderbirds went up 6-2 at 17:21 when Matthew Peca put a shorthanded effort past Samuel Hlavaj (two saves), who replaced Wallstedt following a charging major to Dylan Peterson.

Iowa outshot Springfield 34-19 through 40 minutes of play.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki capped the scoring for Springfield at 17:12 of the third period.

Iowa outshot Springfield 50-22. The Wild finished scoreless on three power plays and killed off one Thunderbirds man advantage.

Iowa visits the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

